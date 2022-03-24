Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REFI. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of REFI opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $20.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REFI. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $5,826,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,915,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

