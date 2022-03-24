Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.70 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.58.
Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.79. 2,023,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,806. The company has a market cap of $586.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.
In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 241,638 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
