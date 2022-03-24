Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.70 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.58.

Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.79. 2,023,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,806. The company has a market cap of $586.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 241,638 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

