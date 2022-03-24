Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,923,914 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,453 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,260,000 after purchasing an additional 573,364 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 30.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,635 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 713.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,542 shares during the period. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

