Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.21

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.21 and last traded at $134.07, with a volume of 5477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.34 and its 200-day moving average is $119.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

