CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($14.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CinCor Pharma stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,779. CinCor Pharma has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $30.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINC shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

