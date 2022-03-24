Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.77 million-$214.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.59 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 525,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,275. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $282.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 399.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

