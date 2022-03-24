Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,872 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Citigroup worth $151,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,445,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,690,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

