Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $337.77.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $256.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

