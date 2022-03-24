Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

KEY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 31,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,439,748. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

