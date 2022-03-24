Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 475,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 62,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 183,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.13. 4,726,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

