Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 3,939 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $22.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $278.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,886,793. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $696.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

