Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Civitas has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $47,690.09 and approximately $60.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011383 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001091 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,522,309 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

