Clean Yield Group Decreases Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up approximately 2.6% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,314. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 107.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. TD Securities lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

