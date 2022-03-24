Clean Yield Group Has $403,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 289.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,006 shares of company stock worth $3,244,765. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,088. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

