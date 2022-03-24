Clean Yield Group Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clean Yield Group reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,315,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,718 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,834,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 383,180 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $117.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,503,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,213. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,954. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

