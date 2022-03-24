Clean Yield Group Sells 250 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 695,585 shares of company stock worth $62,330,725. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.93. 6,045,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,884. The company has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

