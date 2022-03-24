Clean Yield Group Sells 26,986 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,144. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

