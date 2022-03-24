Clean Yield Group Sells 73 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $465.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $501.07 and a 200 day moving average of $568.26. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

