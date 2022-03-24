CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 280,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 58,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.