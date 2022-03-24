Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,830 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zillow Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zillow Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.46.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $150.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

