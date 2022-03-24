Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 886.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $302.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.31 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.83.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

