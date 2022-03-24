Clear Investment Research LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,422. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.66.

