Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Clear Secure updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE YOU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,920. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 2,464.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

