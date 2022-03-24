Clear Secure Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,732 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 883% compared to the average daily volume of 990 call options.

YOU opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 64,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $1,663,827.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 286,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Clear Secure by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 657.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $928,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Clear Secure (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.