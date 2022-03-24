Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho."

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 78,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 625,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,729 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after buying an additional 8,828,717 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

