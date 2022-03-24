Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for MariMed’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRMD. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MariMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:MRMD opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. MariMed has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

