Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Semler Scientific from $145.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.25.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $342.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,900. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLR. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $10,898,000. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

