Colliers Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,185.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. On average, analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 4th quarter valued at $4,652,000. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 433,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

