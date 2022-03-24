Colliers Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
NASDAQ IIN opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,185.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 4th quarter valued at $4,652,000. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 433,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IntriCon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.
