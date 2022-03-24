Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

