ColossusXT (COLX) Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 71.6% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $37.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004166 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000617 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000134 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001192 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,588,116,206 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.