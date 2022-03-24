Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $233,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. CVS Health makes up about 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

