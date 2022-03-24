Comparing KnowBe4 (KNBE) and The Competition

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare KnowBe4 to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares KnowBe4 and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KnowBe4 $246.30 million -$11.85 million -208.80 KnowBe4 Competitors $7.99 billion $2.11 billion 62.69

KnowBe4’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than KnowBe4. KnowBe4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KnowBe4 and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KnowBe4 0 3 9 0 2.75 KnowBe4 Competitors 1050 4335 9139 296 2.59

KnowBe4 presently has a consensus price target of $27.82, indicating a potential upside of 21.11%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 31.41%. Given KnowBe4’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KnowBe4 has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares KnowBe4 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KnowBe4 -4.81% -0.66% -0.23% KnowBe4 Competitors -8.84% -16.03% -4.17%

About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business. It also offers phishing test tools that help organizations assess their vulnerability to various formats of phishing attacks and benchmark their security awareness levels against their peers, as well as Phish Alert email add-in button, which allows users to forward email threats to the security team for analysis in one click; security awareness training tools that help IT teams create and deploy security awareness programs; password tools to evaluate password-related risks within organizations; email security tools to assess email-related security threats, including spear phishing, domain spoof, or mail server malfunctions; and malware tools to test an organization's network against ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. The company serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

