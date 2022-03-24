Conceal (CCX) Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week

Conceal (CCX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $2.98 million and $97,439.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,866.22 or 1.00042650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00066430 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00301229 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00133538 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011136 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.44 or 0.00272397 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004947 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001210 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00029050 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,769,427 coins and its circulating supply is 11,852,541 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

