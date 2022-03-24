Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

Shares of LHX opened at $255.26 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.10 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.79.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.