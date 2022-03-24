Concord Wealth Partners Grows Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

