Concord Wealth Partners Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 657.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Masimo were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.60.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $153.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.83. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

