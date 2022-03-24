Concord Wealth Partners Increases Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Proto Labs were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Proto Labs by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,001,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Proto Labs by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Proto Labs by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $129.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

