Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,043 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of InMode by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,797 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 50,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of InMode by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,913 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of InMode by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,099 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.71. 4,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,483. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.98. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

InMode Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.