Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,334,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in HEICO by 1,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in HEICO by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HEICO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,929,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,572,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,369 shares of company stock worth $2,081,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Shares of HEI traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.60. The company had a trading volume of 241,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,395. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $118.52 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.75.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.