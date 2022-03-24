ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,980 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 994,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $105.02. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.82.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.