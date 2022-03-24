Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,010.00

Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,010 ($13.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.30). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.30), with a volume of 768 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £504.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,010 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83.
About Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT)
