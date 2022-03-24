Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

