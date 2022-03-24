Core Laboratories Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,541 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,856% compared to the typical daily volume of 181 call options.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

