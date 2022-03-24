Cormark Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$180.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$235.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Desjardins raised Boyd Group Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD stock traded down C$2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$163.03. The company had a trading volume of 57,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,006. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$169.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$204.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.83. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$145.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.