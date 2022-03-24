Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%.

NYSE:CAAP opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corporación América Airports by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,761 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

