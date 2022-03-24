Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells $138,667.50 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of COST traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $550.17. 36,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,285. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $336.83 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $517.25 and a 200 day moving average of $508.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

