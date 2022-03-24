Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) SVP Francis Brian Barron Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francis Brian Barron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.19. 7,557,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,416,321. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.23%.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

