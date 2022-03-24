Covalent (CQT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.09 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $87.68 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00048738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.49 or 0.07021011 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,731.39 or 0.99790076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044049 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

