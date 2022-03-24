Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $13.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) to report $13.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $14.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.15. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $11.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $47.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.16 to $51.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $46.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.54 to $52.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $521.97. 2,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,489. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $530.94 and its 200-day moving average is $598.73. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $346.49 and a 52-week high of $703.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.