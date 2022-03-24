Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $555,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,942,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

